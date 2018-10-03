CHARLESTON - United States Attorney Mike Stuart recently announced that Marcia Evans, 60, of Gilbert, and Kimberly McCoy, 43, of Amherstdale, were sentenced for their involvement in the theft of the controlled substance Suboxone. Evans and McCoy were sentenced to 10 and six months in prison, respectively. The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge David A. Faber. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy. The sentences were announced October 3, 2018.

“The sentences imposed are consistent with federal guidelines. The largest pharmaceutical theft in the recorded history of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, yet the sentencing guidelines suggested sentences that are comparatively light to other comparable drugs of abuse,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Suboxone is being abused in record numbers across the country. I have personally requested that the DEA and Department of Justice reconsider the scheduling of Suboxone to a classification that will provide sentences worthy of the danger this drug poses if not used for legitimate medical purposes.”

Evans and McCoy perpetrated what the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy has called the largest pharmacy theft in West Virginia since records have been maintained by the Board. Both Evans and McCoy were previously employed as pharmacy technicians at Riverside Pharmacy in Gilbert. They admitted that from 2014 to September 2016, they conspired with others to take Suboxone and Xanax from the supply at the pharmacy. In order to conceal the shortage of controlled substances, Evans and McCoy manipulated the controlled substance count in the pharmacy’s computers. An audit was performed comparing shipment records with distribution records at the pharmacy, and a shortage of over 23,000 dosage units of Suboxone and over 137,000 dosage units of Xanax was revealed. Evans and McCoy further admitted that they sold some of the Suboxone stolen from the pharmacy.

This case is a result of the work of the Opioid Fraud Abuse and Detection Unit (OFADU), a Department of Justice initiative that uses data to identify and prosecute individuals that are contributors to the national opioid crisis. The Southern District of West Virginia is one of 12 districts nationally to participate in the pilot program.