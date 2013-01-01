CHARLESTON - West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Cabinet Secretary Randy C. Huffman last week awarded grants totaling $1.8 million to 28 organizations through the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Recycling Assistance Grants Program.

Huffman presented the 2017 grants during a ceremony at the DEP’s Charleston headquarters. Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations.

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grant Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1). The grant recipients include Lincoln County, as follows:

Lincoln County Solid Waste Authority • $23,100 • To assist with recycling bin pulls, personnel costs, educational conference attendance, and advertisement for the county-wide program.