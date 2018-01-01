HUNTINGTON - Starting Oct. 1, 2018 Marshall Pharmacy is open 24 hours, seven days a week at its Marshall University Medical Center location at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.

Customers will have access to a full range of services at the retail pharmacy, including prescriptions and refills, specialty medications, injectables, a limited supply of over-the-counter items and diabetic supplies. Staff will also be on hand to administer vaccines and answer questions about medications either by phone or in person.

In addition to retail pharmacy services, Marshall Pharmacy will also provide its Meds to Beds service to Cabell Huntington Hospital patients around the clock. This convenient service delivers patients’ prescriptions to their bedsides just prior to discharge.

“The staff at Marshall Pharmacy want to be available when our patients and providers need us, whether that is noon or midnight,” said Jeffrey A. Fenerty, R.Ph., director of pharmacy services at Marshall Health. “Parents should not have to wonder how they are going to fill their child’s prescription in the middle of the night.”