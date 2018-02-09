WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV3) announced Friday, February 9, 2018 that the Coalfield Development Corporation has received a $248,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The grant will help fund the Appalachian Social Entrepreneurship Investment Strategy, which is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 50 additional jobs, and establish private-sector partnerships with 10 new businesses.

“The Coalfield Development Corporation continues to do outstanding work throughout southern West Virginia and Appalachia. This important grant will allow them to help create more jobs for West Virginians while partnering with local schools and businesses. I want to thank Brandon and his team for their continued investment in our state and our people,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“This is a timely investment in our social enterprises that will enable entrepreneurs to strengthen the economy of southern West Virginia. We will use these funds to hire unemployed people and attract new investment to our region,” said Brandon Dennison, co-founder and executive director of the Coalfield Development Corporation.

Project partners include: Lincoln County Economic Development Authority; Lincoln County High School; Marshall University Center for Engineering, Geotechnical, and Applied Sciences; Mingo Central High School; Mingo County Redevelopment Authority; Mountwest Community and Technical College; Service Pump and Supply; Solar Holler (which will support Rewire Appalachia activities); Southern Community and Technical College; Tolsia High School; Unlimited Futures; Warrior Creek Community Development Corporation; Wayne County Economic Development Authority; The Wild Ramp.