WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), members of the Appropriations Committee, last week announced $3,999,571 for the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education through the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA). Funding comes through the Scaling Apprenticeship Through Sector-Based Strategies grant program and will support apprenticeship opportunities for West Virginians in the technology sector.

“The 21st century economy requires innovative approaches to workforce development and education,” Senator Capito said. “Leaders in West Virginia have worked with private-sector partners to tailor initiatives toward growth industries, and I have been a strong proponent of the Trump administration’s efforts to strengthen apprenticeship programs. I am thrilled to see this funding come to West Virginia to support our state’s growing technology sector and provide opportunity for West Virginians.”

“West Virginians are some of the most hardworking and dedicated citizens who are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done. With this funding, West Virginians will be able to further their knowledge and gain valuable experience to ensure that they are prepared for the next generation of American jobs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that supports training opportunities for West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.