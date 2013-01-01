CHARLESTON - West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.6 percent in October 2016. Unemployment rates rose in 53 of the state’s 55 counties. Counties with an unemployment rate above eleven percent included Mingo (11.7) and McDowell (12.2). Counties with an unemployment rate at or below four percent included Monongalia (4.0), Hampshire (3.9), Berkeley (3.9), Pendleton (3.4), and Jefferson (3.3). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.0 percent.

Lincoln County’s rate of unemployment inched up to 7.2 percent during October. That represented 540 people without work, up from 520 (7.0 percent) in September. The October figure, however, was still better than the 610 (8.2 percent) rate recorded a year earlier.