WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced recently that he has helped secure a $563,331 grant for the Lincoln County Primary Care Center in Hamlin from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The grant helps fund the operations of the Lincoln County Primary Care Center, which provides much-needed health services for area residents.

“Community health centers fill a critical gap in health care in southern West Virginia. These centers ensure low-income residents have consistent access to health care and develop relationships with their doctors to improve their health. This grant will help the Lincoln County Primary Care Center offer much-needed care to even more West Virginians, and I am pleased I could help them secure this additional funding,” Rep. Jenkins said.

This grant is critical to helping the Lincoln County Primary Care Center serve the community, said Chief Executive Officer Brian Crist.

“We are so pleased to continue to receive the HRSA award, which allows our system of community health centers to provide much-needed access to care in the southern region of West Virginia, including Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and parts of Kanawha and Cabell counties. Without this funding, our ability to provide high-quality care to vulnerable parts of our state would be next to impossible. The ongoing federal support is critical to the health care infrastructure of our entire state, and we are pleased to be a vital part of that wide-ranging system of care,” Crist said.