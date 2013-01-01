WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced, last week, that West Virginia will be receiving more than $5.8 million in funding to target opioid treatment and response strategies.

West Virginia will receive $5,881,983 in September through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Targeted Opioid Grants program. These funds were authorized by Congress in the 21st Century Cures Act, which Rep. Jenkins proudly voted to pass in 2016.

“One of the keys to breaking the cycle of addiction is ensuring resources and treatment are available when people are ready to start the recovery process. This is another step in helping West Virginia combat the drug crisis and offer more treatment options for people seeking a path out of addiction. I was proud to fight for funding in the 21st Century Cures Act and made sure that West Virginia would receive help in addressing this crisis plaguing our communities. I will continue to champion West Virginia’s needs and make sure we get the resources we need to stop this public health crisis,” Rep. Jenkins said.

These 21st Century Cures Act funds are distributed to states based on a flawed formula that benefits states with larger populations, not ones most impacted by the opioid crisis. Rep. Jenkins has introduced bipartisan legislation with Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), the Federal Opioid Response Fairness Act, to ensure that per capita overdose deaths are a part of the formula used to distribute 21st Century Cures Act funding.