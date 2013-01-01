WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) has helped secure a $600,000 federal grant for the Prestera Center in Huntington to help families and children impacted by substance abuse. That's according to a news release from the congressman's office last week.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department’s Administration for Children and Families. Jenkins' office said the congressman personally reached out to HHS urging it to fund Prestera’s grant.

The funds will support the West Virginia Regional Partnership for Children and Families Impacted by Substance Abuse. The project will help 200 children and their families in Cabell, Lincoln, and Wayne counties by providing intensive care coordination and increased family therapy. The project aims to break down barriers to care and communication between service providers and agencies, ensuring more information sharing and coordination.

Marshall University, the Children’s Home Society and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families are partners with Prestera on this project.

“Tragically, many children lack a stable home environment due to drug use by one or both parents. This grant will provide much-needed funding to improve care for these children and their families, ensuring they receive vital counseling and assistance. Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne are some of the hardest-hit communities, but its residents and organizations are fighting back to help the most innocent victims,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“We are delighted to have received this grant award in order to help children and families who have been impacted by substance abuse disorders. The opportunity to implement such a unique approach is very exciting. We will be able to provide services and support to children from birth through adolescence and their families utilizing a wraparound approach rather than the typical clinical approach. This approach has demonstrated effectiveness in meeting children and families where they are and wrapping our system of care around them. We will be able to focus both on the needs of the children and the families at the same time with the goal of enhancing wellbeing, safety and permanence for these children and families and decrease the number of youth who must enter the child welfare system,” Prestera Chief Executive Officer Karen Yost said.