CHARLESTON - A Chapmanville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offenses, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Courtney Edward Dalton, 39, was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The case was investigated by the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Dealing meth, carrying a gun,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “It’s a sure way to end up in federal prison.”

On March 13, 2018, as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police stopped Dalton as he was driving on WV Route 10 in Harts, Lincoln County, West Virginia. Upon searching the vehicle, police found approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, and a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol. Dalton admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and that he carried the pistol in order to protect himself from being robbed of his drugs.

Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.