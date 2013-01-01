WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced recently that the Region 2 Planning and Development Council has received a $70,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The grant will fund an economic development plan to encourage investment and development in Region 2’s counties: Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will help develop a public-private partnership to grow the area’s economy.

“This project will better connect our businesses and communities, allowing them to work together to grow our economy and create new jobs. I thank the Region 2 Planning and Development Council for their continued leadership in West Virginia – by working together to grow and diversify our economy, we can create jobs and opportunities for the people who call the coalfields home,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“The U.S. EDA is a critical partner for the continued economic diversification and resiliency of southwestern West Virginia. This grant will help our office and our partners to plan for, and enact, a comprehensive strategy for the future. Region 2 is committed to working diligently with the U.S. EDA and our communities to improve infrastructure and expand economic and community opportunities,” said Chris Chiles, Region 2 Planning and Development Council executive director.