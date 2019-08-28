WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), have announced $800,000 through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to strengthen and diversify West Virginia’s economy by increasing the number of jobs and the support of capital investments through expansion of SustainU, a Coalfield Development Corporation company based in Morgantown. SustainU is a clothing company focused on changing the way clothes are made to improve the environment, reinvigorate America’s manufacturing sector, and educate the world about how clothing can positively impact people’s lives.

“Investing in regional economies is essential to creating good paying jobs, boosting economic development and improving the lives of all residents and businesses across West Virginia. I truly believe West Virginians are the most dedicated and hardworking individuals and through economic development that creates jobs, our citizens will be able to prove it. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for economic opportunities for West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“The team at Coalfield Development Corporation have been tireless advocates for the people of southern West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “Through their innovative model that pairs education and life skills development with workforce training, Coalfield is taking a holistic view in helping individuals and families lift themselves out of poverty. I am glad to see them receive this funding, and I will continue to be a strong supporter of programs that help communities in southern West Virginia thrive.”