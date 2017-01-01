WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $8,327,359 for 63 local homeless assistances programs across West Virginia. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care program and will help support local programs serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“This funding will make sure West Virginians struggling with homelessness including, children, seniors and Veterans, have a roof over their heads and have access to the resources and support they need to get back on their feet,” Senator Manchin said. “In West Virginia, we have a strong tradition of neighbors helping neighbors so I’m glad 63 programs throughout our state are receiving this funding to continue to help those who have fallen on hard times.”

“West Virginians look out for one another,” Senator Capito said. “Local organizations that are on the ground in our communities are critical to addressing homelessness, particularly during the winter season. This funding will help those organizations assist individuals and families in getting off the streets, hopefully putting them on the path toward a brighter future.”





The following housing facilities/projects were awarded grants:

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 Renewal 18 – $6,947

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 Renewal 12 – $13,656

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Coordinated Entry 2017 – $28,240

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 Renewal 10 – $28,942

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc /CoC Planning 2017 – $33,500

• Covenant House, Inc./Rapid Re-Housing 2017 – $34,762

• Kanawha Valley Collective/KVC Planning Project 2017 – $41,750

• YWCA of Charleston / Shanklin Phase II Chronically Homeless – $46,561

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 Renewal 23 – $58,058

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 HMIS Reallocation – $63,888

• Kanawha Valley Colective, Inc./Homeless Management Information System – $63,999

• YWCA of Charleston / Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment – $67,254

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017

HMIS Renewal Consolidation – $68,927

• Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc /FY 2017 - Simms Housing – $70,287

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017 Renewal 16 – $76,596

• Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First III – $77,364

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority/SNAP 2017 Renewal 6 – $82,221

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc./Rapid Rehousing Bonus 2017 – $85,283

• City of Charleston / Centralized Assessment Team – $91,713

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing Expansion 2017 – $101,394

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017 Consolidation 13 – 15 – $103,741

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Housing First (SSO) Renewal 2017 – $107,595

• Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority / Shelter + Care #1 Renewal 2017 – $113,269

• Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority / Shelter + Care #2 Renewal 2017 – $121,937

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Safe Quarters Renewal 2017 – $127,066

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017 Renewal 8 – $130,811

• Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First – $164,407

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority /

SNAP 2017 Renewal 9 - 11A – 22 – $174,822

• Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. /

Targeted Rapid Rehousing 2017 – 188,215

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017

Renewal 5 - 7 - 11 – 21 – $246,154

• Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2017 Renewal 2 – 3 – $624,576