By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

ALUM CREEK - The Alum Creek Lions Club has embarked on a new project, aimed at helping the vision of youngsters and parents at a Lincoln County elementary school. Lincoln County Schools Lead School Nurse Teresa Ryan addressed the April 18, 2017 regular session of the Lincoln County Board of Education in Hamlin.

The board heard that the school system had been approached by the Alum Creek Lions about a vision screening program for Midway Elementary. The service is to be offered to students and parents. Ryan explained that the program would not only benefit the children, would help lighten the load for the school system when it comes to the regular screening of students. Ryan explained that the music or art room would be used, depending on availability, and that the school nurse would be present for the screenings. Nurse Ryan also explained that a letter was ready to go home with students as of the April 18 board meeting.

In response to questions, the nurse said that the program will be potentially for all grade levels, but that the fifth graders would be screen first, along with any parent who wants to be screen on the day.

The board members indicated their general approval and support for the proposal to proceed. The screenings were expected to get underway within days of Ryan’s briefing to the board.