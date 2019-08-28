CHARLESTON - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, in coordination with the West Virginia Statewide Afterschool Network through the West Virginia University Extension Service, hosted a Statewide Leadership Roundtable on Afterschool and Summer Learning Opportunities at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on October 24, 2019. Key state and local stakeholders convened to bring greater awareness to the importance of and need for increased afterschool programs and collaborate on a plan to support the growth of programs across the state.

“Afterschool programs offer our youth structured hands-on activities and experiences that can teach youth new skills, boost academic performance and encourage physical activity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Together, we are working to identify programs for students and quality out-of-school options for our West Virginia families.”

The group discussed how quality afterschool programs can serve as a strategy to address the needs of West Virginia communities—including workforce development, developing social skills, supporting public safety and addressing traumas youth may face due to factors such as substance use disorder.

“Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn and give working parents peace of mind that their children are safe, supervised and learning after the school day ends. Working together, we can expand afterschool programs so that every young person has access to a quality, affordable program in West Virginia,” said Susan Gamble, Director of the West Virginia Statewide Afterschool Network through the West Virginia University Extension Service.

The information learned during this roundtable will help ensure continued conversation as it relates to the development and increase of afterschool programs throughout the state

October 24th is also Lights On Afterschool Day, a national public awareness campaign built to bring attention to the importance and value of afterschool programs. This year is the 20th anniversary of Lights On Afterschool. In celebration, approximately 80 Lights On Afterschool events are taking place across West Virginia in October.

Participants: Co-Host: Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin (City of Charleston), Co-Host: Susan Gamble (WV Statewide Afterschool Network/WVU Extension Service), Travis Blosser (West Virginia Municipal League), Tahnee Bryant (WV DHHR, Bureau for Behavioral Health), Eric Cantrell (Prosecuting Attorney’s Office), Kasey Carter (National Afterschool Ambassador), Amy King Condaras (Spilman, Thomas & Battle), Todd Dorcas (Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation), Loren Farmer (Bob Burdette Center, Inc.), Michael Farmer (Step by Step, Inc.), Teri Harlan (Fayette County Health Department), Allegra Kazemzadah (WVDE, ReClaimWV), Senator Richard Lindsay (West Virginia Senate), Maggie Luna (WVDE, Campaign for Grade-Level Reading), Margaret Ann O’Neal (United Way of West Virginia), Delegate Mike Pushkin (West Virginia House of Delegates), Erik Ruf (Barbour Community Health Association), Michael Tierney (Step by Step, Inc.), and Mayor Steve Williams (City of Huntington).

Background: The National League of Cities Institute for Youth, Education, and Families (YEF Institute), in partnership with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, selected four statewide afterschool networks to receive $3,000 mini-grant awards to host statewide leadership roundtables to promote the growth of afterschool programs in each state.