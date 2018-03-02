By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A woman indicted for grand latency by the January grand jury in Lincoln County appeared in circuit court recently and pleaded not guilty. Alexandria Mae Groom was present in court, Friday morning, March 2, 2018, along with her defense counsel, Eric Anderson.

As reported previously in The Lincoln Journal, the grand jury indicted Groom on one felony count for grand larceny. Groom is alleged to have taken a grey 2013 Chrysler 300 vehicle from a named male victim on Sunday, June 25, 2017. The indictment was based on the information of WVSP Trooper Fox. Assistant County Prosecutor Jackie Stevens is handling the matter for the state.

Stevens was present in court for the brief hearing. Anderson reminded the court that Groom had not been present when the case was previously mentioned a number of weeks ago. Accordingly, Chief Circuit Court Judge Jay Hoke proceeded with Groom’s arraignment. He explained to her that an indictment had been returned against here. He confirmed that her counsel had reviewed the indictment with her. Asked for her plea, Groom pleaded not guilty to the offense. Anderson told the court that Groom would waive a full reading of the indictment, that she had been briefed on her various constitutional rights, and that she would waive her right to a speedy trial. Judge Hoke set the case for further pre-trial proceedings on May 21, 2018. Groom remains free on bond.



