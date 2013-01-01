CHARLESTON - West Virginians have been tweeting, posting and sharing why they think West Virginia is #AlmostHeaven in a social media campaign launched June 6 by the West Virginia Division of Tourism.

“We are so excited at the momentum behind this campaign. As we get ready to enter into the weekend, I encourage everyone to keep the posts coming,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Have fun with it, and most importantly, don’t forget to nominate a friend to take the Almost Heaven challenge too. We want the world to know what makes West Virginia a world-class travel and tourism destination, and we’re off to a great start!”

The Division of Tourism will give away two #AlmostHeaven vacation packages every day until the campaign’s conclusion on West Virginia Day, June 20. To participate, share a photo or post about your favorite West Virginia place or activity to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

Winners will be selected randomly through a hashtag search. Participants must make posts public to be entered to win.

The Division continues to add prize packages every day. Campaign giveaways to date include:

• Getaway and gourmet breakfast at Café Cimino Country Inn

• Golf getaway at Pipestem Resort State Park

• Whitewater rafting trip with River Expeditions

• Golf getaway at Twin Falls Resort State Park

• Golf getaway at Cacapon Resort State Park

• Historic Elkins getaway with scenic train ride and show

• Cacapon Resort State Park getaway with complimentary massage at nearby Berkeley Springs State Park

• Summersville getaway including tokens for the historic lighthouse

• North Bend State Park getaway including passes for the park’s adventure Quest Program

• Chief Logan Lodge getaway

• Morgantown getaway with tickets to the West Virginia Black Bears game

• Camping getaway at Beech Fork State Park

• Cabin retreat at Watoga State Park

• Adventures on the Gorge ziplining or whitewater rafting

• Blackwater Falls State Park getaway

• Cabin retreat at Lost River State Park

• Two-night stay at North Bend with tickets on the historic Blennerhassett Sternwheeler

• New River Gorge getaway including two nights lodging at Opossum Creek Retreat

• Cabin retreat at Tygart Lake State Park

• Two-night cabin stay at Holly River State Park

• Two-night stay and train tickets at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

• One-night bed and breakfast stay at Stonewall Resort



