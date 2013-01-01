#AlmostHeaven viral campaign continues;West Virginia vacation packages awarded daily

CHARLESTON - West Virginians have been tweeting, posting and sharing why they think West Virginia is #AlmostHeaven in a social media campaign launched June 6 by the West Virginia Division of Tourism.

“We are so excited at the momentum behind this campaign. As we get ready to enter into the weekend, I encourage everyone to keep the posts coming,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Have fun with it, and most importantly, don’t forget to nominate a friend to take the Almost Heaven challenge too. We want the world to know what makes West Virginia a world-class travel and tourism destination, and we’re off to a great start!”

The Division of Tourism will give away two #AlmostHeaven vacation packages every day until the campaign’s conclusion on West Virginia Day, June 20. To participate, share a photo or post about your favorite West Virginia place or activity to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.

Winners will be selected randomly through a hashtag search. Participants must make posts public to be entered to win.

The Division continues to add prize packages every day. Campaign giveaways to date include:

Getaway and gourmet breakfast at Café Cimino Country Inn

Golf getaway at Pipestem Resort State Park

Whitewater rafting trip with River Expeditions

Golf getaway at Twin Falls Resort State Park

Golf getaway at Cacapon Resort State Park

Historic Elkins getaway with scenic train ride and show

Cacapon Resort State Park getaway with complimentary massage at nearby Berkeley Springs State Park

Summersville getaway including tokens for the historic lighthouse

North Bend State Park getaway including passes for the park’s adventure Quest Program

Chief Logan Lodge getaway

Morgantown getaway with tickets to the West Virginia Black Bears game

Camping getaway at Beech Fork State Park

Cabin retreat at Watoga State Park

Adventures on the Gorge ziplining or whitewater rafting

Blackwater Falls State Park getaway

Cabin retreat at Lost River State Park

Two-night stay at North Bend with tickets on the historic Blennerhassett Sternwheeler

New River Gorge getaway including two nights lodging at Opossum Creek Retreat

Cabin retreat at Tygart Lake State Park

Two-night cabin stay at Holly River State Park

Two-night stay and train tickets at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

One-night bed and breakfast stay at Stonewall Resort


