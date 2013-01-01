CHARLESTON - West Virginians have been tweeting, posting and sharing why they think West Virginia is #AlmostHeaven in a social media campaign launched June 6 by the West Virginia Division of Tourism.
“We are so excited at the momentum behind this campaign. As we get ready to enter into the weekend, I encourage everyone to keep the posts coming,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Have fun with it, and most importantly, don’t forget to nominate a friend to take the Almost Heaven challenge too. We want the world to know what makes West Virginia a world-class travel and tourism destination, and we’re off to a great start!”
The Division of Tourism will give away two #AlmostHeaven vacation packages every day until the campaign’s conclusion on West Virginia Day, June 20. To participate, share a photo or post about your favorite West Virginia place or activity to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven.
Winners will be selected randomly through a hashtag search. Participants must make posts public to be entered to win.
The Division continues to add prize packages every day. Campaign giveaways to date include:
• Getaway and gourmet breakfast at Café Cimino Country Inn
• Golf getaway at Pipestem Resort State Park
• Whitewater rafting trip with River Expeditions
• Golf getaway at Twin Falls Resort State Park
• Golf getaway at Cacapon Resort State Park
• Historic Elkins getaway with scenic train ride and show
• Cacapon Resort State Park getaway with complimentary massage at nearby Berkeley Springs State Park
• Summersville getaway including tokens for the historic lighthouse
• North Bend State Park getaway including passes for the park’s adventure Quest Program
• Chief Logan Lodge getaway
• Morgantown getaway with tickets to the West Virginia Black Bears game
• Camping getaway at Beech Fork State Park
• Cabin retreat at Watoga State Park
• Adventures on the Gorge ziplining or whitewater rafting
• Blackwater Falls State Park getaway
• Cabin retreat at Lost River State Park
• Two-night stay at North Bend with tickets on the historic Blennerhassett Sternwheeler
• New River Gorge getaway including two nights lodging at Opossum Creek Retreat
• Cabin retreat at Tygart Lake State Park
• Two-night cabin stay at Holly River State Park
• Two-night stay and train tickets at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
• One-night bed and breakfast stay at Stonewall Resort