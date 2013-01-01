CHARLESTON –�� State Treasurer John Perdue’s office raised $4,796 in unclaimed property auction proceeds at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia. Fair attendees gathered at the Treasurer’s booth five times during the Aug. 10-19 run.

The opening and closing days of the fair grossed the most in bid revenue, at $1,113 and $1,128, respectively. Over the five days of auctions, the top draw was a gold coin, which brought in $495.

Successful auction bidders also walked away with $20 sports cards, $35 knives and a handsomely carved, wooden box for $30. Overall, sales figures exceeded expectations by nearly 30 percent when compared to in-house price estimates.

“I’m glad we were able to raise that much money for our rightful owners,” Treasurer Perdue said. “Coin and currency collectors, fans of old sports cards, antique jewelry enthusiasts and others were able to make some nice finds and owners will receive the proceeds. We will keep hunting for them.”

Auction items typically come from bank safe deposit boxes. Once a box goes dormant, – meaning no activity for five years – it is drilled open and the contents surrendered to the State Treasury as unclaimed property.

Treasury staff members eventually auction off the items, as part of frequent online auctions at www.wvtreasury.com and the five fair days. Proceeds from either type of auction remain in the rightful owner’s account, meaning the last person who kept the safe deposit box. The Treasurer’s Office continues its search for the person.

Unclaimed property is any asset from which an individual has become unintentionally separated, such as a forgotten utility deposit, a final paycheck or uncashed stock dividends.

“The auctions have proven popular in the last few years,” Treasurer Perdue said. “Both online and at the fair. We like the fair auctions because they add such a nice touch of immediacy and excitement. It’s nice to see people happy and gathered at our booth.”