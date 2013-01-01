CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Association of Counties, a member organization consisting of all courthouse officials – assessors, circuit clerks, county clerks, county commissioners, prosecutors and sheriffs – has announced beginning on January 1 of this year all West Virginia voters are now required to show a form of identification to vote in-person. This new law will be in effect during the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, May 8.

Voters can present one of the following forms of valid, unexpired ID at a polling place on Election Day in order to vote:

• WV driver’s license or other DMV-issued WV ID

• Voter registration card

• Medicare card or Social Security card

• Birth Certificate

• WV hunting or fishing license

• WV SNAP ID card

• WV TANF program ID card

• Bank or debit card

• Utility bill or bank statement (no older than six months of election day)

• Health insurance card issued to the voter

• Driver’s license issued by another state

• US Passport of card

• US Military card

• US or WV Government employee ID card

• Student ID card

• Concealed carry permit

Susan Thomas, Harrison County Clerk and President of the West Virginia County Clerk’s Association, urges voters to be ready on Election Day. “I ask all voters to make sure you review the list of acceptable ID and have one of them with you when you go to vote, so it doesn’t slow things down at the polls on Election Day. Please pass this information on to your friends and family, and GO VOTE!”

There are exceptions that can be made for those who don’t have an ID. A voter without ID must be accompanied to the polling place by an adult who has known the voter for at least six months and can vouch for their identity. That person must show a valid form of ID of their own, and must also sign an affidavit at the polling place attesting to the identity of the voter in question. Another exception is if a poll worker knows the identity of the voter in question. The poll worker must know that person for at least six months, but is not required to sign an affidavit. A third exception is for residents of a licensed state healthcare facility. If that facility is a polling place itself on Election Day, residents of that facility do not have to show identification in order to vote.

Any registered voter can apply for a free Voter ID card from your County Clerk. Applications must be submitted in person. Voters may choose to have the Voter ID Card mailed to them or it may be picked up at the courthouse. For more information on Voter ID, contact the Lincoln County Clerk's Office, or the WV Secretary of State’s office at 304-558-6000.