MATEWAN - Community groups in Welch, Matewan, and Big Ugly, together with the West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition to launch the Hatfield-McCoy Heritage Food Dinner series.

The Blair Mountain Strike Supper — set for Sept. 22 in downtown Matewan at 4:30 p.m. — is the next event in the series.

"Through the creation of the dinner series, tourists and community members will be treated to local food dinners throughout the season while supporting local organizations and local businesses" organizers said. "Ultimately, this dinner series will highlight culturally appropriate food or food that is native to the Central Appalachian region. This region has a rich history of food and agriculture with amazing stories attached to them.

The Sept. 22 Blair Mountain Strike Supper will feature foods inspired by the many ethnicities represented in the unionist miners ranks. Besides food, the supper will also include the first-ever Red Bandanna Awards, bestowed on modern-day West Virginia hellraisers, a raffle, a story collection booth, and a redneck portrait studio to round out the festivities.

Chic on the Creek dinner will be on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Big Ugly Community Center to celebrate 30 years with Step by Step! The dinner will take place at the community center following the Fall Festival that day.

McDowell County hosted the first farm-to-table dinner in the series, which to celebrates rich foods that come from southern Appalachia. A Taste of McDowell County was at Miracle Mountain Wilderness Park in Gary on Sept. 8.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket to one of these dinners please visit https://www.wvfoodandfarm.org/dinners. Additionally, two more dinners will be announced, one will take place in Logan.

The Hatfield-McCoy Heritage Food Dinner Series is funded through National Coal Heritage Area Authority, and made possible by local community communities.