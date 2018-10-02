By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - In the wake of a retirement, as well as several years of a cooperative arrangement with Cabell County through the now defunct RESA 2, the Lincoln County Board of Education looks set to reactivate a food service director position here. The matter was discussed at the Tuesday, October 2, 2018 regular session of the board hosted at Lincoln County High School.

The retirement of food service coordinator Angela Pritchard, effective at the end of October, appears to have been the main factor in the expected decision. Speaking at the October 2 meeting, Asst. Superintendent Bill Linville explained to the board that the current staff does not have an employee who has worked in the food service sector in the way Pritchard has for several years. “We might have to hire a new director,” he told the board. A draft job description, based on the previous time the director position was active here, was presented to the board. The board heard that the professional position was never formally abolished. The board is expected to be asked to formally adopt the job description at the October 16th session. Superintendent Jeff Midkiff told a Lincoln News Sentinel reporter that the cost of reverting to a director’s position would not be much more expensive than the existing cooperative agreement.