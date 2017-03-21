By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - The recent expansion of sport offerings at the middle school level in Lincoln County looks set to continue, after the school board here was recently approached regarding cross country.

The past number of years has seen soccer offered at a number of county middle schools, building on the growth and popularity of the sport at the high school level. In addition, wrestling started at Hamlin PK-8, Guyan Valley Middle, and Harts PK-8 this past season. Schools have also begun fielding track teams at the middle school level.

Now, Lincoln County High School Head Cross Country Coach Craig Adkins, along with Asst. Coach Jeanette Cremeans, have asked the Lincoln County Board of Education to consider offering cross country at the county’s middle schools. Addressing the board at the March 21, 2017 regular session in Hamlin, Adkins spoke about the importance of conditioning for the middle school students who participate in cross country at the Home of the Panthers. “We need to get these feeder schools started,” he said of the county’s middle schools. The board heard that just five students are required for a team, and that cross country events in the region normally host high schools and middle schools. Adkins told the board that interest in the middle schools appeared to be high. For example, around 50 Hamlin Bobcats and 16 Harts Lions showed enthusiasm for the proposal.

In an exciting development for the Panthers, the 12th year of the school’s existence will see the campus host a cross country meet. The school’s 3.1 mile course will be deployed for the first time at a full scale meet, this coming August. Cross country season is held in the fall, while track and field runs in the spring.

The board appeared to be in favor of the proposal. A formal decision on the matter is expected over the coming weeks.