WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Dean Heller (R-NV) led a bipartisan group of senators in writing a letter urging U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue to designate a high cost set aside within the e-Connectivity Pilot Program established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act to reach rural and geographically challenged areas of the country that need it most. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), of the 24 million American households that do not have reliable, affordable, high-speed internet, 80 percent are located in rural areas. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME).

The Senators said in part: “As you know, rural America is largely at a disadvantage for broadband deployment as a result of low population density, which makes these areas less attractive to the average broadband provider looking for a large return on investment. Certain areas, however, face even bigger obstacles to deployment because of their challenging topography. Mountains and valleys, desert terrain, working forests, islands, remote coastal areas and ribbons of winding roads are central to the identity of the communities we represent, and their beauty is what draws people to visit from around the world. Unfortunately, these same natural features make it far more expensive to construct critical broadband infrastructure. For example, during the first phase of the Mobility Fund, the average cost of Auction 901 greenfield sites constructed by U.S. Cellular in West Virginia came in at about $1.2 million, three times more expensive than flatter, easier to serve states like Oklahoma which only had an average cost of about $400,000.”