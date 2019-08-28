proposition. However, an online tool available to West Virginia entrepreneurs since earlier this year is providing many new business owners with the assistance needed in the planning and registration process.

Secretary of State Mac Warner launched the new “Business Startup Wizard” in January as part of his efforts to update and improve the online registration process for those looking to do business in West Virginia. The Wizard, located at apps.wv.gov/sos/bizwiz, is not meant to provide professional legal or tax advice. Rather, it helps entrepreneurs answer a series of questions to determine the most suitable structure for their new business.

In a recent survey of 180 new business owners who used the Wizard, 79 percent said the tool was “very” or “extremely" useful. See the attached graphics for a breakdown.

“It has never been easier, faster, or more efficient to open a new business in West Virginia,” Secretary Warner said. “We’re receiving a lot of support from business owners who say that what we’re doing is making a difference.”

Developed in partnership with WV Interactive, the new online tool is part of Secretary Warner’s effort to make business and licensing registration in West Virginia as efficient and helpful as possible.

The Wizard has received national recognition. StateScoop Magazine ranked the interactive tool as a “Top 10 State Technology Innovation of the Year” for 2019. The International Association of Commercial Administrators also recognized the Wizard with the organization’s “2019 Merit Award”.

Chad Miller, Project Liaison Officer for the Wizard and a Business & Licensing Specialist in the Secretary of State’s Office, said the tool is gaining traction.

“The Wizard continues to grow in popularity by those who are starting new businesses in West Virginia,” Miller said. “We continue to receive positive feedback from business owners on how we can make the registration experience as easy as possible.”

For more information about the Business Startup Wizard, as well as business and licensing in West Virginia, visit Business4WV.gov.