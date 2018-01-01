CHARLESTON - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite West Virginia artists of all ages to create and submit ornaments to be displayed at the Culture Center during the 2018 holiday season as part of the eighth annual Artistree project. The deadline for submitting ornaments for the Artistree is Nov. 2, 2018.

Participating artists also will be featured in the 2018 Artistree catalog.

The first year, the tree featured 75 ornaments, and last year 117 ornaments were delivered. The Artistree will stand in the Great Hall of the Culture Center and will be unveiled in conjunction with Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol Complex, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Visitors throughout the holiday season will have the opportunity to enjoy the ornaments. A special reception for the participants will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

All ornaments will be kept by the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration. Submissions may be mailed or hand-delivered to Elizabeth Yeager, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, W.Va. 25305 ATTN: Artistree. For more information, contact Yeager at (304) 558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov. Submission forms can be downloaded at http://www.wvcutlure.org/arts/Artistree/2018form.pdf .