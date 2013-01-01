WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced new funding today for coal power technology research and development at West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC). The $1,334,953 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy will support WVURC’s efforts to develop sensors that monitor corrosion in coal-fired power generation boilers, improving operations at existing power plants.

“West Virginia has always been at the forefront of powering our nation,”Senator Capito said. “This important research by West Virginia University promises to help improve the efficiency and reliability of the nation’s power grid. I will continue to fight for resources that enhance West Virginia’s role as a leader in providing affordable energy for America.”

“The coal-based power plants of West Virginia keep our lights on, our homes warm and our businesses running,” Senator Manchin said. “As coal continues to play a role in the energy mix of our nation, it is critical that we work to advance the efficiency and value of our coal generation technology. The work that the West Virginia University Research Corporation is doing in this space will help make sure that our coal-fired power plants are working efficiently and effectively for West Virginia and the nation.”