WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Governor Rick Perry, the nominee for energy secretary, met in Senator Capito’s office recently to discuss the Trump Administration’s energy priorities and West Virginia’s critical role in America’s energy landscape. Perry, the former governor of Texas, was nominated for the position before Christmas by President-elect Donald Trump. The new president takes office at noon, this coming Friday.

“Governor Perry is from a significant energy producing state that faces some of the same challenges and opportunities as West Virginia. We had a very positive conversation about repealing overreaching regulations that have hindered our energy economy. We also discussed the need for expanded energy infrastructure, as well as the need to continue supporting cutting edge research like the important work taking place at the National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown. Governor Perry will be a tremendous energy secretary, and I look forward to hosting him in West Virginia very soon," Capito said after the January 4, 2017 meeting.

Earlier, on December 14, 2016, Capito had described the nomination as encouraging. “President-elect Trump’s nomination of Governor Perry for energy secretary is encouraging news. As a leader in energy production, West Virginia plays a critical role in powering the nation with affordable, reliable energy. I look forward to working with Governor Perry to address some of our top priorities, including expanding energy infrastructure, advancing the cutting edge research taking place at the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown, and modernizing America’s energy policy,” said the junior senator from West Virginia.