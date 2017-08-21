







HAMLIN - Monday, August 21, 2017 saw the historic eclipse come and go, with hundreds of Lincoln County young people getting the chance to view the stellar spectacle during the day. At Hamlin PK-8, a safety station was just one of the many projects put in place for the day. Led primarily by science-driven fifth graders, the various exhibits explained the eclipse, detailed the safety protocols to be observed, and demonstrated the heat of the sun with a s'more station.

While the fifth graders led much of the educational aspects of last week's experience at Hamlin PK-8, the county's newest learners were about to start school two days later. At Hamlin PK-8, Wednesday morning, the Class of 2031 took their first steps in the school system. They will be fifth graders when the next eclipse casts a shadow across much of the United States, in April of 2024. By that time, the new Bobcats will themselves be fifth graders.



