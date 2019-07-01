CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance began accepting school clothing allowance applications on Monday, July 1, 2019, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

“Starting a new school year is stressful enough as it is for our children and their parents, the last thing that they should be worried about is whether or not they’ll have a new outfit to wear,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Our school clothing allowance program is so very important because it allows many of our students to get new clothes that fit so they can be comfortable and can focus on excelling in the classroom.”

Families with school-aged children enrolled in the WV WORKS program will automatically receive school clothing allowance vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July 2019. Children receiving foster care will be issued a check.

Families who received school clothing allowance vouchers in 2018 and currently receive Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from DHHR should have received an application by mail in June 2019. Mailing address updates can be made online at wvinroads.org or by calling DHHR’s Customer Services Center at 1-877-716-1212 to ensure prompt delivery of vouchers.

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance vouchers, but the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,146.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Vouchers must be used by October 31, 2019. Click here for a list of participating stores.

“In 2018, more than 98,000 West Virginia children were assisted by the school clothing allowance program,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This program fills an important need for children and families in back to school preparations.”

To learn more about eligibility guidelines or to apply, contact your local DHHR office, apply online atwvinroads.org or call 1-877-716-1212. Verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.

Applications must be received in the local DHHR office by July 31, 2019.