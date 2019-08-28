WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, to announce no legislation will pass the Senate until he receives assurances that coal miners’ healthcare and pensions will be secured in the end of year spending package. Senator Manchin’s Bipartisan American Miners Act would permanently secure healthcare and pensions and honor the guarantee made by the federal government back in 1946.

“We have 13,000 coal miners who will lose their healthcare and 82,000 coal miners who will lose their pensions next year if we do not do something now. That’s why I’m putting a hold on all legislative business coming through the Senate until I get assurances that coal miners’ healthcare and pensions will be secured by the end of this year. My bill is the only bill that fixes this problem and has bipartisan support in the House and the Senate. I know that if Congress passed my bill, the Bipartisan American Miners Act, President Trump would sign it. We have to have a fix for these coal miners, and I will do whatever I can to keep the promise to those who have sacrificed so much for us,” said Senator Manchin.