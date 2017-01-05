By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - The meeting lasted barely a half-hour, and saw none of the fireworks that might have been anticipated. In the end, the sheriff went away with two of three hirings he requested approved. The third will have to wait a little longer.

The Lincoln County Commission met Thursday, January 5, 2017 for the first regular session of the year. The meeting saw the election of Charles Vance as commission president for the coming 12 months.

The meeting’s main focus, however, was on the three requested hirings by new Sheriff Gary Linville. The commission approved the hiring of Rex Clark as chief deputy, and Zack Sowards as process server. However, a unified commission agreed that the hiring of Alan Ashworth as deputy would have to wait until a number of statutory provisions were met. Commission President Vance outlined these, based on his discussions with Lincoln County Prosecutor Jim Gabehart.