The text of the letter was as follows:

Dear Mr. President:

As members of the West Virginia Congressional Delegation, we write to support Governor Jim Justice’s request for federal disaster assistance due to severe flooding that has caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, personal property and businesses throughout multiple counties in West Virginia.

Heavy rains began in the late hours on Friday, July 28th and continued throughout the day Saturday, July 29th, causing flash flooding throughout the State’s Northern Panhandle and surrounding counties. Some of the communities impacted by the July 28-29 event had already been hit with heavy rains and flooding a week earlier, which caused significant damage and made the areas more vulnerable to later rainfall. The flooding has caused severe damage and destruction to homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state and has stranded multiple individuals, requiring evacuations and rescues. On Saturday, July 29th, Governor Jim Justice swiftly declared a state of emergency for eight affected counties, immediately mobilizing the state’s resources for emergent needs.

To access federal disaster aid, West Virginia Governor Justice has made a request for a declaration of a major disaster for the State of West Virginia. This request was submitted August 10, 2017, under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5208 (Stafford Act). The request includes 12 counties for Public Assistance including Doddridge, Harrison, Ohio, Marshall, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler and Wetzel counties, and five targeted for individual assistance including Harrison, Ohio, Marshall, Marion and Wetzel.

We commend the tireless efforts that local citizens and first responders have put forth to aid our great state in the aftermath of such severe flooding, and we again urge you to continue to support us in our efforts to rebuild and recover with federal disaster assistance. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.