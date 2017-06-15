WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) voted recently in support of funding for veterans healthcare and improve accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday, June 15, 2017, voted out the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs funding bill. Jenkins' office noted, that as a member of that committee, Rep. Jenkins advocated for funding for key priorities for West Virginia, including:

·$69 billion for VA medical care to care for approximately seven million patients

·$8.4 billion in mental healthcare services

·$250 million for rural health initiatives

· $50 million for opioid abuse prevention

Jenkins' office also said the congressman supported a measure to require the VA to notify the community and the state’s congressional delegation 30 days before closing a community-based outpatient clinic or other VA healthcare facilities. The notification would identify alternative facilities for care, travel information, and types of care available at the alternative facilities.

“One of my top priorities is ensuring our veterans are receiving the health care and benefits they earned through their service. This bill provides funding to care for nearly seven million veterans, as well as specialized treatment for mental healthcare and opioid abuse prevention. Rural veterans often face challenges in access to care, including specialists, and we are providing funding for rural health programs to help them.

“The bill also addresses the important role the VA’s community-based outpatient clinics play in our rural communities. Many veterans were left without answers when the Greenbrier CBOC abruptly closed, and I helped put into place provisions to ensure that will not happen again. Moving forward, the VA will have to release specific details and plans should a decision be made to move or close a CBOC, ensuring veterans will not be without access to care. Our veterans have served our country honorably and selflessly, and we must keep our promises to them,” Rep. Jenkins said.