By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - Governor Jim Justice will present his proposed budget to state lawmakers, a few weeks from now. But already, various state agencies are taking steps to reel in spending. As reported recently in The Lincoln News Sentinel, certain departments followed the governor's lead by eliminating a number of vehicles. That trend continued last week.

West Virginia Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith announced that the West Virginia Division of Highways will be reducing its transportation fleet by 122 vehicles this year.

“Governor Justice asked us to work diligently to identify where we can operate more efficiently,” stated Secretary Smith. “Toward that end, the Division of Highways’ efforts to manage its fleet more effectively has resulted in reducing those numbers by 122 vehicles this year.”

The reduction will be realized through the DOH’s vehicle auctions. It is planned to lower one-third in the May auction and the remaining two-thirds through its October auction. Through this process, the DOH hopes to promote optimum utilization of the division’s other fleet vehicles, a statement said.

The Division of Corrections is another state agency that had decided to cut back on automobiles. Governor Justice announced recently that the West Virginia Division of Corrections is cutting 45 vehicles from its fleet, a move that will save taxpayers around $60,000 a year.

For additional savings, Corrections is also reducing the number of vehicles assigned to individuals and has adopted the more stringent standard of replacing vehicles after five years or 120,000 miles over the four-year/100,000-mile benchmark set by the state’s Office of Fleet Management. The new standard applies to all vehicles not equipped for the secure transport of inmates.

“These action steps will allow us to reduce the size of our fleet and will generate cost savings for the people of West Virginia without significantly impacting our ability to perform daily operational tasks or respond to emergency situations,” Corrections Commissioner Jim Rubenstein said.

The commissioner has relinquished his assigned vehicle, as has the agency’s deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner for operations and the directors of safety and investigations. The vehicles being eliminated include several leased later-model sedans and SUVs as well as older trucks, vans and military surplus vehicles that will be retired.

Corrections is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which is revising its vehicle use policy to embrace best practices and the latest Fleet Management rules. Other action steps include regularly evaluating the fleet to identify under-used vehicles that can be retired or returned under Fleet Management rules, and ensuring that employees assigned vehicles document after-hours emergency travel and account for vehicle use for tax purposes.

Meanwhile, effective immediately, walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints.

As a part of the reconfiguration of walk-in services, Tax Department employees will no longer be permitted to prepare state tax returns for walk-in customers.

Services for walk-ins at all regional locations are now limited to:

· Accepting completed tax returns along with any payments due.

· Preparing vouchers for taxpayers and accepting billing payments.

· Resolving issues regarding letters received by taxpayers.

· Providing Letters of Good Standing to taxpayers.

· Providing both the state’s Personal Income Tax and Business Registration booklets in hard copy.

· Issuing new and duplicate Business Registration Certificates.

Those taxpayers seeking help on their Personal Income Tax returns do have options for free tax preparation through a number of nonprofit organizations such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly). In West Virginia these IRS-sanctioned programs are provided through the West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families, United Way and AARP. For a list of options, go to http://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/WalkInServices/Pages/WalkInServices.aspx

Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager said budgetary constraints drove the decision to limit walk-in services.

“Regardless of how we got here, we truly believe taxpayers will be better served by having one of these organizations prepare their returns,” Steager said.