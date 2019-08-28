CHARLESTON - A Boone County man was sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on Halloween. Benjamin John Mooney, 42, of Costa was sentenced to 30 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Upon completing his prison sentence, Mooney will serve an additional term of five years of supervised release.

“546 grams. Think about it. 546 grams. It’s a crazy volume of drugs,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by all involved in getting this meth dealer off the streets and away from our families.”

Mooney previously admitted that he sold methamphetamine to a police informant on four occasions between July 20, 2017 and February 22, 2018. Upon being arrested, Mooney admitted that he had sold approximately 546 grams of methamphetamine during the year prior to October 2018.

The U.S. 119 Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Drew Inman handled the prosecution. Senior United States District John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence.