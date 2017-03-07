By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - Three years into using the state’s purchasing card program (P-Card), Hamlin Town Council recently unanimously voted to switch to a fleet card option which should secure further savings for the municipality. The members were briefed on the possibility at the March 7, 2017 monthly meeting at the town hall. Michael Thomas addressed the board on behalf of the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office P-Card program.

Thomas noted that the town had been using the P-Card for three years, with the most common use being the purchase of fuel, amounting to $7,600 last year. The meeting heard, that by switching to a fleet card option, the town could recoup a possible $1,110 in state and federal taxes. The council also heard that further savings could be realized if the town hall would provide its list of vendors to the P-Card program in Charleston, allowing for a match to be run against a list of vendors who accept the card. Currently, the town pays a number of its regular bills with the P-Card. Use of the P-Card generates a rebate for the town. The same program is used by the Lincoln County Board of Education and Lincoln County Commission. The Town of Hamlin paid around $10,000 worth of its bills with the P-Card last year. However, Thomas indicated that it would be possible to make that number much higher.

Mayor David Adkins and Recorder Danny McKay suggested that the town proceed with the proposal. The council unanimously approved a motion to switch to a fleet card.