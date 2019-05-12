By SEÁN O’DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

HAMLIN - A Lincoln County man, jailed for almost two months on one felony and three misdemeanor charges, was released from custody last week after entering into a deferred adjudication agreement. The deal would see the felony charge dropped should the accused successfully complete probation.

Robert Paul Maynard, 31, with a Ranger address, was jailed on May 12, 2019, charged with misdemeanor destruction of property, domestic assault, and domestic battery, and felony wanton endangerment.

According to a lengthy criminal complaint from West Virginia State Trooper Walter, the criminality is alleged to have taken place on Saturday, April 6, 2019. On that date, the officer was dispatched to a disturbance at a home on McClellan Highway (Route 10) in the Ranger area. He arrived just before 4 p.m. and met with two named female victims. He observed a 2014 black Chevrolet Cruze in the driveway.

One of the victims told the officer that the car had been shot several times and rammed by Maynard. Trooper Walter saw three bullet holes in the front of the car. One was in the hood, a second was in the grill, and the third was in the plastic bumper. In addition, the car appeared to have been struck in the front by another vehicle. There was also damage under the hood. A 9mm bullet was recovered from inside the car.

An audio statement was taken from the same female victim. She said she had traveled to the accused’s home, her ex-boyfriend, to retrieve a child safety seat at around 1:30 p.m. Maynard was not home when she arrived. She was, however, able to get the car seat and departed. While traveling south on Route 10, the victim passed Maynard. She turned and began to follow him, flashing her lights to try to get him to stop. He did not stop. The victim followed Maynard to the home and pulled in behind him. She observed him to be with another female. The victim confronted Maynard about the woman. An altercation ensued and the female victim is said to have struck and pushed Maynard several times. The victim said Maynard told her to leave. However, she refused to leave until she had retrieved all of her child’s items from the home and sat in the car. At that point, Maynard is said to have taken out a pistol and fired three shots into the ground telling her to leave. When she did not pull out of the driveway, Maynard is alleged to have fired shots at the vehicle while she was sitting in the driver’s seat. The victim told the officer she was scared and shocked. Maynard is then said to have attempted to leave by ramming his vehicle into the Cruze. The victim moved her car and Maynard left. He returned a short time later without the second female. The victim said she was kneeling near her car and began yelling at Maynard. She alleged that he then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. He then left. The victim drove to the next residence for help.

Trooper Walter later traveled to the accused’s home and tried to make contact with Maynard without success. The officer discovered six empty 9mm shell casings in the driveway, as well as three spots in the driveway that appeared to be bulletholes. Bullet fragments were also recovered.

On April 8, 2019, probable cause in the matter was found by Magistrate Kim Clayton. A warrant for Maynard’s arrest was issued.

Maynard was in court on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, having been transported from the Western Regional Jail earlier in the day. The 15-minute hearing before Chief Circuit Court Judge Jay Hoke pertained to a proposed plea agreement with deferred adjudication. Maynard was present in court with his defense counsel, James McCoy. The state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Jackie Stevens.

Judge Hoke described the proposed plea deal to the accused. He also reviewed the various rights being waived by Maynard and ensured he understood the nature of the agreement. A plea of guilty to the single felony count of wanton endangerment would see Maynard placed on probation for three years subject to early release after two years. He would be released from jail the same day. However, the court would agree to defer adjudication on his guilty plea. Should be complete probation successfully, the felony would be dropped and he would be guilty instead a single misdemeanor count for domestic assault. As is customary in these plea situations, Maynard was reminded that while he would be pleading to the felony, he could accurately tell employers that he has not been convicted of the felony.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Judge Hoke asked Maynard for his plea. “I plead guilty,” he told the court. The judge acknowledged the plea but did not find him guilty. In accordance with the deal, the judge placed Maynard on probation. A release order was prepared and Maynard left the Western Regional Jail later the same day. Any violation of probation would see Maynard found guilty of the felony, with the court able to impose the full sentence for the crime.