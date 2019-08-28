CHARLESTON - A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced to federal prison for distribution of oxycodone and oxymorphone, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Monday, December 30, 2019.

Ricky Walker was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by a three year term of supervised release for distributing both drugs to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer on November 2, 2012 on the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in Cross Lanes.

“Another Detroit drug dealer is on his way to federal prison for peddling opiates in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We continue to work with a sense of urgency to hold poison peddlers like Walker accountable.”

Walker previously pled guilty in October 2019, admitting that he knowingly distributed the drugs, which he had transported from Detroit to the Comfort Inn parking lot in Cross Lanes, to someone who he later learned was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail handled the prosecution.