sentenced to federal prison today for selling fentanyl in Huntington, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart last week. Marshal Franchuit Thomas Jr., 25, was sentenced to 43 months in prison for distribution of fentanyl. Thomas was also ordered to serve three years on supervised release after his release from prison.

“We’re sending another Detroit poison peddler to federal prison. Thomas was responsible for distributing up to 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl in Huntington between 2015 and 2018,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Many lives have been lost as a result of fentanyl dealers like Thomas. We’ve pushed back – we’re fighting for our communities and our families – and we’ve substantially increased our prosecution numbers.”

Thomas previously admitted that that, on February 8, 2018, an informant contacted him to purchase heroin. Thomas agreed to meet the informant in the area of 14th Street West in Huntington and, when the informant arrived, Thomas distributed what he purported to be five grams of heroin. After forensic testing, the substance distributed by Thomas was discovered to actually be fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller. Thomas further admitted that he was involved in distributing heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area between July of 2015 and March of 2018, and that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 400 grams of heroin and fentanyl in Huntington during that period.

The Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.