HUNTINGTON - Two Detroit men were sentenced to federal prison for heroin trafficking crimes, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart on June 25, 2019.

“Far too many Detroit drug dealers have come to Huntington to peddle their poisons,” said United States Mike Stuart. “Since the very first day I became United States Attorney, I pledged my support to fighting the onslaught of out-of-state drug dealers causing death and destruction in the City of Huntington. We are working tirelessly with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to prosecute and imprison those that prey on the citizens of Huntington and surrounding area.”

Rudolph Donnell Willis, 45, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, having previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Between March and June of 2015, Willis received heroin which he delivered on multiple occasions to a residence located at 1751 Buffington Avenue in Huntington. Willis provided the heroin to the occupants of the residence and the occupants would in turn distribute the heroin to various customers. Willis later collected money from the heroin sales at the residence. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence on June 29, 2015. Just prior to execution of the warrant, officers observed Willis enter the residence. During the search, Willis and other individuals in the residence were arrested and officers seized heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Charles Deshawn Lockhart, 27, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, having previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. Between November of 2014 and May of 2016, Lockhart and others sold heroin in Huntington after it was transported from Detroit. During his participation, Lockhart received quantities of heroin from other individuals which he would sell to various customers. After distributing the heroin, Lockhart would return the proceeds to other individuals. Lockhart admitted that on, November 14, 2014, he possessed approximately 10 grams of heroin in Huntington which he intended to sell. Lockhart also admitted that he sold heroin on multiple occasions during the investigation to confidential informants. As part of his plea agreement, Lockhart admitted that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 400 grams of heroin during his involvement in the conspiracy.

Both of the investigations were conducted by the FBI Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecutions. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.