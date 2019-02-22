CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has announced applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted until February 22, 2019, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income must be at, or below, 150 percent of the federal poverty guideline for the household size. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2019 are listed right.

*For each additional person, add $540. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvinroads.org.

All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by February 22, 2019. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing of the application.