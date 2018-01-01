CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services last week announced the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Waiver Program will release 200 slots to accommodate individuals on the wait list. The new slots are a result of the cost savings and efficiencies of the program.

“The Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver is important to many residents and their families as it provides an alternative to institutional care,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services. “These additional slots allow DHHR to continue serving this vulnerable population.”

The IDD Waiver Program assists individuals who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in achieving the highest level of independence and self-sufficiency possible. Individuals must be determined medically and financially eligible for services.

In addition to the 200 slots to be released in January 2019, the program released 62 new slots and 106 rollover slots in July 2018.

For more information on the IDD Waiver Program, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bms.

