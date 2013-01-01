WILLIAMSTOWN – Family, friends, and coworkers of highway workers, who made the ultimate sacrifice, paid tribute to their memory during the recent unveiling of the West Virginia Division of Highways Fallen Worker Memorial.

The monument outside of the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center honors the 49 men and women who have been killed in work safety zones since the creation of the State Road Commission in 1921.

“This represents a necessary and permanent way to pay tribute to those employees who lost their lives while improving the safety of our roads and bridges,” said Secretary Tom Smith. “We all have a role to play, by slowing down and staying alert in work zones, to make sure no more names are etched into this memorial.”

WVDOH employees were asked to submit their designs for the memorial. The concept chosen was by Marshall Snyder, District 7 Bridge Inspector. Vandalia Bronze, based in Morgantown, was awarded the contract to make the statue a reality. Sculptor Jamie Lester has also designed many other high-profile state projects such as the West Virginia Commemorative Quarter and Jerry West Statue.