CHARLESTON - In its first full review of the State Superintendent of Schools, the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) has given Dr. Steven Paine high marks for his work since becoming superintendent in March 2017.

The Board reviewed Paine’s performance over the past year during its June Board meeting and found he exceeded expectations with respect to each of his four goals for the 2017-18 school year.

“Dr. Paine received the highest evaluation possible and we are exceptionally pleased with his work on behalf of the students in West Virginia,” said Board President Tom Campbell. “He remains attuned to the goals of the Board and his work and insight have prepared the state for continued progress for the year ahead.”

Paine exceeded expectations on each of his four goals including implementation of West Virginia’s ESSA plan, implementation of the new statewide assessments, establishing the Strategic Plan for public education and fostering a positive relationship with the State Legislature.

“Dr. Paine’s evaluation is certainly well-earned,” said Board Vice President David Perry. “He has built strong relationships with our Governor and State Legislature and has exhibited an eagerness to do all he can to improve student achievement.”

During his evaluation, the WVBE and Paine agreed on four goals for the upcoming school year, which include implementing an aggressive plan to improve mathematics achievement, building leadership capacity within the West Virginia Department of Education, developing principal leadership and continuing to address student and school safety.

The WVBE held its monthly meeting on June 13-14, 2018, and its next meeting is scheduled for July 11, 2018, in Charleston.

For more information, contact Kristin Anderson at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at Kristin.Anderson@k12.wv.us or 304-558-2699.

