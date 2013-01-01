By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - Governor Jim Justice took office last week and swiftly got to work setting an example for government agencies. The Mountain State's new chief executive, as one of his first acts, dispensed with a number of state vehicles. In a statement from his office, the governor announced he is cutting five taxpayer-funded vehicles from his office. The cars were previously used by representatives of the Governor's Office. In the face of a major state budget crisis, Governor Justice's office is setting an example for every department in state government, his office said. Justice has made it clear that every dollar of state spending must be examined.

"We won't be able to climb out of this ditch until we really dive into the books to find cuts and cost-saving measures," said Governor Jim Justice. "State government owes it to every taxpayer to be as fiscally responsible as possible. My administration will work every angle to cut waste; this is only the beginning. We determined that the cars are not necessary for my staff. I am asking my entire cabinet to explore ways to trim waste, no matter how small."

Later in the week, there was a similar action from another state agency. The Department of Environmental Protection announced it is also reducing its fleet. The DEP will be eliminating 35 vehicles, representing 50 percent of the agency’s current number of pool vehicles and nine percent of its overall fleet. “We will make every effort to streamline our costs for the benefit of the taxpayers of West Virginia,” said DEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton. “The governor has laid out clear direction to reduce costs wherever possible. The DEP is certainly no exception.”