CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s expanded partnership to fight opioid abuse reached more than 8,150 middle school students during the 2017-18 academic year.

The Attorney General’s youth prevention initiative teamed with colleges across West Virginia to equip nursing, pharmacy and health education students to effectively educate eighth graders about the dangers of prescription opioid abuse.

“Keeping students engaged about the dangers of opioid use encourages them to make healthy life choices as they move into adulthood,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Teaming up with our higher education partners has greatly expanded the breadth and impact of our outreach to middle school students. We must raise awareness to save another generation from the grip of addiction and senseless death.”

The initiative, launched in March 2017 with West Virginia University’s School of Nursing, exp