WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced and endorsed President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. District Court Judge of the Southern District of West Virginia, Frank W. Volk, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Currently, Volk is the Chief Judge on the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

During his career, he has also served as editor-in-chief of the West Virginia Law Review and has taught at West Virginia University (WVU)’s College of Law. Previously, Judge Volk has clerked for several high-profile judges in both the West Virginia and federal judicial systems, including West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Margaret L. Workman, U.S. District Judge Haden for the Southern District of West Virginia and U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Judge Blane Michael. Volk’s confirmation would fill the vacancy left by Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., who Volk also clerked for over a decade.

“Even with all his accolades, Frank knows and understands the value of hard work,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia and the federal bench need judges that are thoughtful, hardworking and exhibit a high level of intellect. Frank fits that role perfectly. Frank brings such a great level of experience to the bench and I can safely say I am pleased that President Trump has nominated him to continue serving the West Virginia judiciary.”