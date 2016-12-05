CHARLESTON - Elizabeth “Beth” D. Walker was sworn in as a Justice on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in a ceremony in the Supreme Court Chamber, Monday, December 5, 2016. Justice Allen H. Loughry II delivered the oath of office.

She was elected in May, becoming the first nonpartisan candidate elected to the Supreme Court. When she takes office on January 1, 2017, the five-member Supreme Court will have a majority of women for the first time. Besides Justice Loughry, she will join Justice Margaret L. Workman, Justice Robin Jean Davis and Chief Justice Menis Ketchum.

Justice-Elect Walker was raised in Huron, Ohio. She is a 1987 summa cum laude graduate of Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. She earned her law degree in 1990 from The Ohio State University, where she was Articles Editor for The Ohio State Law Journal.

During her years of private practice, she participated in courses offered by the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School, including its Mediation Workshop.

Immediately after graduating from law school, Justice-Elect Walker moved to West Virginia and joined the law firm of Bowles Rice McDavid Graff & Love (now Bowles Rice) in Charleston. During her twenty-two years at Bowles Rice, she concentrated her statewide practice on labor and employment law and mediation. Justice Walker served on the firm’s Executive Committee and in several other leadership roles.

After moving from Charleston to Morgantown in 2011, Justice-Elect Walker became Associate General Counsel for the West Virginia United Health System (also known as West Virginia University Medicine). In that role, she advised WVU Medicine’s hospitals and other affiliates regarding labor and employment matters from 2012 until she resigned in 2016 to take office.

In 2012, Justice-Elect Walker was elected a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. She is a 1999 graduate of Leadership West Virginia.

A lifelong Girl Scout, Justice Walker is former chairwoman and current member of the board of directors of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council. She has been an active community volunteer and served as chairwoman of the boards of Leadership West Virginia and Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center.

She is married to Mike Walker and stepmother to Jennifer. They live in Morgantown.

In 2017 West Virginia will be one of eleven states whose top courts will have a majority of justices who are women. The others will be Arkansas, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin. Thirty-five states have never had a female majority on their court of last resort.

Texas was the first state to have a top appellate court with more women than men.

A special all-woman Texas Supreme Court sat in 1925 (the Court then had three justices) to hear a case involving a fraternal organization, Woodmen of the World. All three justices recused because they were members. The outgoing governor, Pat Neff, about to be succeeded by Ma Ferguson, the state's first woman governor, appointed three women for the Court. Two were disqualified for lack of the required seven years' experience practicing law, but Neff found two more women. This Court included the first woman licensed to practice law in Texas as its chief justice.

It was 66 years before there was another top state appellate court with a majority of women. Minnesota was then the "first." From1991 to 1994 Minnesota had a female majority on its Supreme Court. Minnesota currently has a female majority on both the Minnesota Supreme Court (four of seven) and intermediate Court of Appeals (10 of 19).

At other levels of the West Virginia Judiciary:

There will be 30 new magistrates (out of 158 total). The Legislature did not create any new magistrate positions that needed to be filled. Of those, 45 women and 113 men will be magistrates in 2017. That’s compared to 49 women and 109 men now, a net loss of four women.

There will be 14 new circuit judges, out of a total of 74. Four of the 74 seats are new and being filled for the first time. The number of circuit judges who are women went from five to eight in the election. Three of the eight (Joanna Tabit, Jennifer Bailey, and Carrie Webster) are in Kanawha County, two (Laura Faircloth and Bridget Cohee) are in the 23rd Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Moran Counties), and two (Anita Ashley and Lora Dyer) are in the Fifth Circuit (Calhoun, Jackson, Mason and Roane Counties). Susan Tucker is the lone woman in Monongalia County. Anita Ashley and Laura Faircloth were elected to two of the four new seats. There will be 19 new family court judges, out of a total of 47. Two of the 47 seats are new seats filled for the first time (the Legislature created the new seats.) The overall number of family court judges who are women will remain the same, but both of the new seats went to women: Jara Howard in Cabell County and Deanna Rock in the 23rd Family Court Circuit (Hampshire, Mineral, and Morgan Counties). There were, and will be, 20 family court judges who are women.