CHARLESTON - First Lady Cathy Justice introduced her 2018 signature Blenko glass piece during a special Valentine’s Day event at the Culture Center. The event took place on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Culture Center Great Hall and was followed by a public reception.

This limited-edition, West Virginia artisan piece is a collaborative effort between First Lady Justice, Blenko Glass and the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.

“I am honored to have had the chance to work with Blenko and Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith to create a one-of-a-kind glass piece for West Virginians to enjoy,” First Lady Justice said. “As we designed this pitcher, it was my intention to showcase Blenko’s stunning glass work, as well as the beautiful shape of our great state.”

For her signature artisan piece, First Lady Justice chose a traditional Blenko crystal crackle pitcher featuring an etched gold image of West Virginia surrounded by a laurel wreath by Huntington artist Jennifer Gonze. Only 100 pitchers were created, and the base of each numbered piece features First Lady Justice’s signature.

The limited-edition pitchers sell for $73 each and were available for purchase in the Culture Center Great Hall immediately following the First Lady’s introduction event.