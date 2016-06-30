By SEÁN O'DONOGHUE

Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - A former long-time director with the Lincoln County Board of Education had his grievance for alleged pay disparity dismissed by the West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board (WVPEGB) recently. Dana Smith, who served as transportation director and maintenance director until his June 30, 2016 retirement, filed his grievance on his last day of employment. However, an administrative law judge determined that the filing was not timely, given Smith’s long running knowledge of the facts in the matter. The dismissal order, from Judge Landon Brown, was issued on June 14, 2017, just less than a year after Smith filed his complaint. The order came after lower level efforts to solve the matter were unsuccessful.

In his complaint, Smith quoted a state code provision pertaining to the uniformity of salary supplements and pay to all employees performing "like assignments." Smith was one of a number of directors based at the central office. The team of directors work below the level of superintendent and assistant superintendent. Each director has historically had responsibility for a certain department or function. In recent years, directors have sometimes taken on dual or multiple roles as part of an effort to streamline central office services.

According to the 10-page ruling from Judge Brown, Smith alleged that 17 years prior to his retirement, he was assigned the additional duties of transportation director on top of his maintenance director role, and was not given additional compensation. He was therefore seeking back pay and any other applicable benefit that might have accrued to be applied to his retirement benefits. However, Smith acknowledged, that around 15 years ago, grievances had been filed by employees of the board in the belief that they were not being paid in uniformity with others. Smith admitted that he was aware of those grievances, which were filed against the respondent school board at a time when the state controlled educational matters here. Though he had concerns about his pay at the time, Smith was concerned "and to some degree fearful of potential reprisal." According to the ruling, Smith considered and even vocalized to others that he should be given a pay increase, and indicated that he might file a complaint someday. He was further said to be aware that a group of directors requested a pay increase around three years ago. Smith acknowledged filling out grievance paperwork in January of 2016. However, those documents were never filed. Instead, he waited until the day he retired to file the grievance, which named the school board as respondent.

Smith appeared pro se in the various proceedings, while the board was represented by Leslie Tyree, legal counsel retained by the board in a cooperative arrangement with a number of RESA 2 counties in recent years. Judge Brown conducted a telephone conference on June 1, 2017. Taking part were Tyree and Smith. At issue was the timeliness of Smith’s filing. Both sides filed supporting arguments in the wake of the call.

Judge Brown noted that Smith first filed the grievance on June 30, 2016, challenging salary determinations dating as far back as fifteen to seventeen years ago. "Grievant has now retired and contesting prior salary determinations. It is established that this grievance was not timely filed, and Grievant has not offered lawfully adequate justification or excuse for the extreme delay. This grievance is dismissed," wrote the Judge.

In the ruling, Judge Brown noted that if Smith's complaint was allowed to proceed, "it would most likely create a case of hardship" for the school board to prepare a proper defense. "Parties involved in the decision to assign Director of Transportation duties to Grievant as well as Maintenance Director duties are retired, unlikely to recall significant facts from fifteen years ago, and possibly deceased. The time for this grievance was long past. Grievant did not demonstrate a proper basis for such an extreme delay in filing this grievance," wrote the judge.

Judge Brown also pointed to statutory provisions which dictate the timeframe during which grievances can be filed. "The timeframe during which Grievant could file the grievance began when Grievant allegedly took on the additional duties of Transportation and Maintenance Director, and ended fifteen working days after Grievant realized he would not be getting additional compensation for the duties," wrote the judge. "Grievant was specifically aware of similar grievances filed some fifteen years ago. He is informed about some fellow directors requesting an increase in pay as recently as three years ago, and Grievant acknowledges filling out grievance paperwork in January 2016. The record of this grievance established that this grievance was filed on June 30, 2016, long after Grievant was aware of relevant facts and triggering event(s)," he added.

As is normal, Smith had 30 days to appeal the decision to Kanawha County Circuit Court. He did not exercise that option by mid July, effectively bringing the matter to a conclusion.